Wedmont Private Capital Has $312,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

