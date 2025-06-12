Wedmont Private Capital Has $313,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,740 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,261.20. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $122,000.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,609,480.31. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,429 shares of company stock valued at $71,774,377. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

