Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYCR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,106,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $18,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,738.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 542,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth $9,116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $8,216,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

