Wedmont Private Capital Invests $213,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 162,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,469 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3,022.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 172,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

JNPR opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

