Wedmont Private Capital Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BNDW stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.