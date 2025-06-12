Wedmont Private Capital Invests $262,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

