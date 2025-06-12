Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $216,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 257,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $130.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $126.96. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

