Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Pool by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.96. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.22.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

