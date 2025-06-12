Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $63.36 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.