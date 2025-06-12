Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,068,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.32, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,259.20. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,891.22. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,706 shares of company stock worth $7,182,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

