Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 276 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

