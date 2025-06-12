Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 6,895 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

