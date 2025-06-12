Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 778 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after buying an additional 398,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total transaction of $2,350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total value of $1,112,812.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,147.09. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,833 shares of company stock valued at $34,257,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.29.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $473.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

