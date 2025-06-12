Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pentair were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

