Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,499,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after buying an additional 592,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,059. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4%

TEL opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

