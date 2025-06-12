Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,276 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

