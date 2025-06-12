Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,561 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Biogen were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,083,000 after acquiring an additional 967,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after purchasing an additional 499,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 982.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after buying an additional 455,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

BIIB opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

