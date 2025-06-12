Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,037 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Target by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE TGT opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

