Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,647 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FE opened at $40.20 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

