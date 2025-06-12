Wedmont Private Capital Sells 292 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

