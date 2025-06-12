Wedmont Private Capital Sells 389 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

