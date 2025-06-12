Wedmont Private Capital Sells 613 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $430,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,428,575.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,967 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,963. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

