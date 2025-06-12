Wedmont Private Capital Sells 756 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 502,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

