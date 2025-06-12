Wedmont Private Capital Takes $214,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $1,393,876. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

