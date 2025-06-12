Wedmont Private Capital Takes $217,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 752 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $304.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

