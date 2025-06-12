Wedmont Private Capital Takes $246,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 226,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,378,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

