Wedmont Private Capital Takes $306,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 210.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $48,108,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,218,611 shares in the company, valued at $151,398,014.64. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BROS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

