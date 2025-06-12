Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $176.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.73 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $174,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,807.15. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,374 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

