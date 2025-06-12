Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $10,177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Wingstop by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $381.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.96.

Get Our Latest Report on WING

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.