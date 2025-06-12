Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

