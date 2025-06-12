Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in International Paper were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $47.12 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

