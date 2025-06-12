William Blair Comments on Addus HomeCare Q1 Earnings

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. William Blair analyst J. Haase forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

