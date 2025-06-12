Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Woodward by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after buying an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44,162.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $31,187,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,585.64. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.49, for a total value of $1,864,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,305.73. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,077. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Trading Up 1.4%

Woodward stock opened at $233.05 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $236.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

