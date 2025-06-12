Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for JLL FY2025 Earnings

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.35. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $237.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $7,099,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.