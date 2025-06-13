2,855 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Fortive Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.