29,145 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Macy’s by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,314,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 419,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $65,407.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,370.07. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

