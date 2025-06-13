3,412 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $73,762,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13,886.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 212,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $152.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

