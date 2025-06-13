4,180 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.