4,423 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

