51,268 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.92 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

