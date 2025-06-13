Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

