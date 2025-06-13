Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $255,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $407,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $122.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

