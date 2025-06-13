Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

