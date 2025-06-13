Alistair Phillips-Davies Sells 43,145 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 43,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($23.89), for a total transaction of £757,194.75 ($1,030,898.23).

Get SSE alerts:

Alistair Phillips-Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Alistair Phillips-Davies acquired 7 shares of SSE stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,758 ($23.93) per share, for a total transaction of £123.06 ($167.54).

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,816.50 ($24.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,682.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.37. SSE plc has a one year low of GBX 1,446.89 ($19.70) and a one year high of GBX 2,019 ($27.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About SSE

SSE ( LON:SSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 160.90 ($2.19) EPS for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.