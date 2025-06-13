American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE AXP opened at $297.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.17. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.