Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1%

COLD opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,716 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,960,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after buying an additional 2,783,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.