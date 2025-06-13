Analysts Set Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Target Price at $30.25

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

