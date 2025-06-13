Analysts Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target at $33.14

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

CDP opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,834,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,966 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,795,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,425,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,911,000 after acquiring an additional 741,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after acquiring an additional 590,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,916,000 after acquiring an additional 335,775 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Further Reading

