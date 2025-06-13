Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $38.32

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.8%

JACK stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $368.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -16.21%.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jack in the Box by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 998,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 106,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 681,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 370,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 155,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

