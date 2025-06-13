Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Target Price at $28.47

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at GAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $30,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,568.05. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $66,434.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,816.78. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,763,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

